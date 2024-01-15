Heart Failure Treatment Drug Market To Accelerate Immensely By 2032, Predicts Delveinsight

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The dynamics of the heart failure market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, and incremental healthcare spending across the world.
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Heart Failure Market Insights
report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, heart failure emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Key Takeaways from the Heart Failure Market Report
According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for congestive heart failure
reached USD 6 billion in 2022 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032. DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed prevalent population of congestive heart failure
in the 7MM was reported as ~15 million in 2022.
Leading heart failure
companies such as Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Cytokinetics, AstraZeneca, Mesoblast, Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, scPharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Tenax Therapeutics, BioCardia, Eli Lilly and Company , and others are developing novel heart failure drugs that can be available in the heart failure market in the coming years. The promising heart failure
therapies in the pipeline include PC-61815, Omecamtiv Mecarbil, AZD4831, Rexlemestrocel-L (Revascor), Finerenone (Kerendia), Semaglutide 2.4 mg, Sotagliflozin, Furoscix (furosemide injection), HNO (Nitroxyl) Donor (BMS-986231), Lenrispodun (ITI - 214), Levosimendan, CardiAMPCell Therapy, Tirzepatide , and others. Surrounded by a potential pipeline targeting the HFrEF patient population, Omecamtiv mecarbil , which is a myosin-binding peptide, could aid cardiac contractility. It is projected to capture a major market share compared to its competitors.
Heart Failure Overview
Heart failure, also referred to as congestive heart failure, is categorized into left-side heart failure and right-side heart failure. Cor pulmonale, another term for heart failure, indicates that elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries and the right ventricle causes right-side heart failure. Structural and functional limitations in the myocardium, leading to impaired ventricular filling or blood ejection by the heart, trigger Heart Failure. The primary cause of heart failure is often the diminished utility of the left ventricular myocardium, accompanied by dysfunction in the pericardium, myocardium, endocardium, heart valves, or large vessels, either individually or in combination.
Initially, the signs and symptoms of heart failure are subtle and can be mistaken for common signs of aging. These heart failure symptoms result from the accumulation of extra fluid or congestion, causing vessel blockages. The congestion that initiates in the lungs progresses to affect various parts of the body as the disease advances, eventually leading to a reduction in cardiac output in later stages.
Heart Failure Epidemiology Segmentation
The heart failure epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current heart failure patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.
The heart failure market report
proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure Gender-specific Cases of Heart Failure Ejection Fraction-specific 3 Cases of Heart Failure
NYHA Class-specific Cases of Heart Failure Type-specific Cases of Heart Failure
Age-specific Cases of Heart Failure
Heart Failure Treatment Market
The primary therapeutic strategy for heart failure characterized by reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) involves inhibiting neurohormonal activity through various classes of agents. It is essential to approach heart failure treatment as an ongoing process. Initially, emphasis is placed on lifestyle modifications, including smoking cessation, alcohol and caffeine avoidance, stress reduction, decreased fluid intake, and limiting dietary salt. Concurrently, optimization of essential medical interventions is pursued. Subsequent treatment stages may entail more intensive medical therapies or the implementation of devices such as pacemakers or implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs). Additional options encompass cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), biventricular pacing, or ventricular assist devices (VADs). In cases where conventional interventions prove ineffective, heart transplantation becomes a viable option, potentially enhancing both survival rates and the quality of life for individuals facing severe heart failure.
Presently, the management of heart failure relies on angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, angiotensin receptor II blockers, beta-blockers, and diuretics. Furthermore, various treatments, including aldosterone antagonists, amiodarone, antiaggregants, anticoagulants, calcium antagonists, diuretics, nitrates, and others, are employed for addressing heart failure in affected patients. Recently sanctioned therapies for heart failure include Entresto and Corlanor. ACE inhibitors play a crucial role in heart failure treatment as they are vital medications that aid in lowering blood pressure and promoting blood vessel relaxation. This, in turn, enhances blood flow, enabling the heart to effectively pump blood throughout the body. Examples of ACE inhibitors encompass captopril, enalapril, ramipril, quinapril, lisinopril, among others.
Heart Failure Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies
PC-61815: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Omecamtiv Mecarbil: Cytokinetics AZD4831: AstraZeneca Rexlemestrocel-L (Revascor): Mesoblast Finerenone (Kerendia): Bayer Semaglutide 2.4 mg: Novo Nordisk Sotagliflozin: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Furoscix (furosemide injection): scPharmaceuticals HNO (Nitroxyl) Donor (BMS-986231): Bristol-Myers Squibb Lenrispodun (ITI - 214): Intra-Cellular Therapies Levosimendan: Tenax Therapeutics CardiAMPCell Therapy: BioCardia Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company
Heart Failure Market Dynamics
The dynamics of the heart failure market are expected to change in the coming years. Many major companies are investing in various mechanisms of action for the treatment of congestive heart failure, including SGLT2 inhibitors, cardiac myosin activators, myeloperoxidase inhibitors, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, GLP-1 receptor agonists, cell therapies , and others. These investments are expected to bolster the heart failure market in the future. The heart failure market growth is further fueled by the rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) , increasing cases of coronary artery disease, lifestyle changes, a growing number of smokers, and the escalating prevalence of obesity, diabetes, hypertension , among other factors.
Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of heart failure, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the heart failure
market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the heart failure
market in the 7MM.
However several factors may impede the growth of the heart failure market. Heart failure is a complex syndrome, and while current treatments can help slow heart failure risks and progression in some patients, they are not effective for all. Despite the ability of current therapies to slow disease progression, there exists a significant unmet medical need for patients who continue to deteriorate, even when optimized on the standard of care, as heart failure cannot be cured.
Moreover, heart failure
treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the heart failure market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the heart failure
market growth.
|
Heart Failure Market Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2019–2032
|
Coverage
|
7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].
|
Congestive Heart Failure Market Size in 2022
|
USD 6 Billion
|
Key Heart Failure Companies
|
Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Cytokinetics, AstraZeneca, Mesoblast, Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, scPharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Tenax Therapeutics, BioCardia, Eli Lilly and Company, and others
|
Key Pipeline Heart Failure Therapies
|
PC-61815, Omecamtiv Mecarbil, AZD4831, Rexlemestrocel-L (Revascor), Finerenone (Kerendia), Semaglutide 2.4 mg, Sotagliflozin, Furoscix (furosemide injection), HNO (Nitroxyl) Donor (BMS-986231), Lenrispodun (ITI - 214), Levosimendan, CardiAMPCell Therapy, Tirzepatide, and others
Scope of the Heart Failure
Market Report
Therapeutic Assessment: Heart Failure
current marketed and emerging therapies Heart Failure
Market Dynamics:
Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Heart Failure Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis:
SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Heart Failure Market Access and Reimbursement
About
DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.
Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform
PharmDelve .
