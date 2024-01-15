(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: CXI; OTCBB: CURN) , will report its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End of 2023 (ended October 31, 2023) after-market close on Wednesday January 24, 2024. Following the release, Currency Exchange International Corp. will host an earnings conference call with management on Thursday January 25, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EST, in which they will discuss these recent financial and operational results.



CXI Financial Reporting and Conference Call Details:

Financial Results Release:

The Company will release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End of 2023, after-market close on Wednesday January 24, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call Details:

The Company plans to host a conference call on Thursday January 25, 2024 at 8:30am EST . To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

- Toll Free: (+1) 888 886 7786

- Conference ID number: 63436075

For those of you who will be unavailable to participate, a recorded copy of the conference call will be available on the Company website.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, ceifx (“OnlineFX”).

The Group's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

