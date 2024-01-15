               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Minerals Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or“the Company”) announced today that it will release results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, February 1, 2024, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2022. For further information, please visit our website at .

Investor Contact:
Lydia Kopylova, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:
Jennifer Albert, (212) 878-1840



