Tamils Demand Referendum, Reject Himalaya Declaration

- G. RajkumarNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vavuniya, Sri Lanka Jan. 15, 2024 - Mothers of Missing Tamil Children in the Sri Lankahas urged the Swiss President Viola Amherd to support a referendum on self-determination for Tamils in Sri Lanka, instead of endorsing the Himalaya Declaration that promotes a unitary state.The group, Mothers of Missing Tamil Children, said that the Himalaya Declaration is an outdated and unrealistic concept that ignores the aspirations and grievances of the Tamil people, who have suffered decades of oppression, discrimination, and genocide at the hands of the Sinhalese-dominated state.According to Mr. G. Rajkumar, a Tamil spokesperson, the Tamils perceive coexistence with the Sinhalese in a unitary state as a significant danger to their survival. He metaphorically compared it to chickens living amongst wolves.Mr. Rajkumar said that the Tamils have a legitimate and legal right to self-determination , as recognized by the United Nations and other international bodies. He said that a referendum is the only democratic and peaceful way to determine the political future of the Tamils, who constitute a distinct nation with a historical homeland, a common language, a unique culture, and a shared struggle."We urge the President of Switzerland to allocate Swiss resources for conducting a referendum among the Tamil population residing in Sri Lanka, as well as those who have been displaced due to the war. We also urge her to join the worldwide campaign to promote the importance of regaining our sovereignty, which is crucial for achieving peace, security, and justice for the Tamils," Mr. Rajkumar said.According to Mothers of Missing Tamil Children, more than 146,000 Tamils have been killed, 40,000 have gone missing, and 300,000 have been displaced due to the war that ended in 2009 with a brutal military offensive by the Sri Lankan government. The group said that the Tamils continue to face human rights violations, land grabbing, militarization, and cultural erasure under the current regime.Mothers of Missing Tamil Children also accused the Swiss government of supporting the Himalaya Declaration, which was initiated by a group of Buddhist monks and Tamil collaborators, who received funding and assistance from the Swiss diplomats. According to the group, the intention behind the Himalaya Declaration is to establish a unified state with a diverse society. However, this can be seen as a way to preserve the existing situation and prevent the Tamils from exercising their right to self-governance."The Swiss government should not interfere in the internal affairs of the Tamils, nor should it support any initiatives that undermine the Tamil cause. The Swiss government should respect the will of the Tamils and support their democratic choice. As the President of Switzerland, a country that values democracy and human rights, Madam Amherd has a moral obligation to stand with the Tamils and support their quest for freedom and dignity," Mr. Rajkumar said.Useful Link: The Tamil People's Right to Self-DeterminationUN calls for Sri Lanka war crimes court to investigate atrocities :Sri Lanka human rights: UK seeks new UN resolution on abuses:

