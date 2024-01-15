Advanced Emissions Solutions To Attend The Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference On January 17Th And 18Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to meet with institutional investors

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES"), an environmental technology company producing activated carbon and other unique carbon solutions for use in water, air and soil purification, and other sustainable materials, today announced that it will attend the Virtual Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 and Thursday, January 18, 2024.



The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Bob Rasmus, VP of Finance, Kimberly Hansen and Head of Investor Relations Anthony Nathan will be participating in one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net-worth investors. The conference will also include a presentation by management.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon ("PAC") and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-ProveTM Technology. We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

CarbPure Technologies LLC, (“CarbPure”), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.

Tinuum Group, LLC (“Tinuum Group”) is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides patented Refined Coal (“RC”) technologies to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coal-fired power plants.

Arq is an environmental technology company founded in 2015 that has developed a novel process for producing specialty carbon products from coal mining waste. Arq has the technology and large-scale manufacturing facilities to produce a micro-fine hydrocarbon powder, Arq powderTM, that can be used as a feedstock to produce activated carbon. Arq powderTM can also be used as a blending additive for both the Carbon Black and Asphalt markets. When utilized in various products, Arq powderTM provides both a competitive cost and an improved environmental footprint. Arq's products are patent protected with a family of over 70 patents and applications.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts, including statements concerning optimizing cash flows and maximizing shareholder value, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Source: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Alpha IR Group

Ryan Coleman or Chris Hodges

312-445-2870

...