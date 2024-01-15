International Award-Winning Lure Designer Unveils New Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Kraken from Livingston Lures, Designed by Steven Paul

The Kraken from Livingston Lures, Designed by Steven Paul

Steven Paul, Kraken designer and internationally acclaimed musky expert

The Kraken, a revolutionary new lure designed by Steven Paul, available on January 16, 2024

KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International award-winning lure designer Steven Paul unveils the Kraken, a groundbreaking new musky lure he designed in partnership with Livingston Lures . Paul, a professional musky fishing guide, nationally recognized musky expert, and bestselling author, is the recipient of a Best New Product Distinction from the EFTTEX (European Fishing Tackle Trade Exhibition) for the Titan Jr., a revolutionary dive and rise lure. The Kraken, Steven Paul's newest design, will be available on January 16, 2024.A hybrid hard and soft plastic jerk bait designed to target such predatory game fish as pike and musky, the Kraken is equipped with EBS technologyTM and an adjustable weighting system that allows anglers to target fish at any depth or distance.Versatile, highly modernized, highly customizable, and highly effective, the Kraken is easily manipulated through upward rod taps, side sweeps, and reel stop retrieves that cause the lure to dip and dart in an erratic, irresistible pattern, whereby producing an effective, lively, and productive target. Released in tandem with a wide variety of replacement skirts sold separately, the Kraken affords anglers the ability to focus on what's important: putting more-and bigger-fish in the net.According to Jay Esse, manager of The Musky Shop in Minocqua, Wisconsin,“The Kraken will truly be a game changing new lure for 2024. The Kraken defines the word modular, and its exciting capabilities on the musky fishing horizon are highly anticipated.”On the release of the Kraken, Erick Arnoldson, Livingston Lures VP of Sales, commented:“We look forward to another great launch with this amazing lure, the Kraken: the difference is clear!”One of the country's preeminent musky experts, Steven Paul is a highly in-demand professional musky guide ( ) who serves as Pro Staff for Livingston Lures, for whom he developed the game-changing Titan and Titan Jr. Lures. A popular podcast host, and internationally sought-after speaker and presenter on all things musky, Steven Paul is a native of West Virginia. A third-generation musky angler, Paul currently holds Tennessee's state musky record. Paul, who hosts the popular Musky 360 Podcast and serves as a spokesperson for The Musky Shop, lives in Tennessee with his wife. He is the author of the best-selling book, Next Level Musky Fishing, the definitive guide to fishing for the elusive-but-coveted“fish of 10,000 casts.”Based in San Antonio, Texas, Livingston Lures ( ) is widely recognized as one of the country's leading producers of premium quality freshwater and saltwater lures. Founded in 1982, Livingston Lures uses a proprietary technology-EBS TM, Electronic Baitfish Sound-in each model it produces. Designed to mimic a natural sound simulating a panicked baitfish, Livington's EBS technology is designed to attract fish and trigger aggressive strikes.

Maryglenn M. Warnock

Maryglenn M. Warnock

+ +1 615-9699188

email us here