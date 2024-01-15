TOURPLAN EMPOWERS NEXT GENERATION OF SOUTH AFRICAN TOURISM PROFESSIONALS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our learnership program is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the next generation of tourism professionals, ensuring they are well-rounded, ethical, and passionate about the travel industry.”” - Leigh Ingle, Managing Director, Tourplan AfricaJOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tourplan, the world's leading provider of software solutions for tour operators and Destination Management Companies (DMCs), is excited to launch an innovative learnership program, designed to bridge the gap between education and employment in the tourism industry.



Tourplan's learnership program will equip graduates with the necessary skills, knowledge, and experience to excel in the dynamic world of tourism. It will provide practical training and experience for young individuals interested in the tourism sector, address the current need for skilled resources in the industry as well as offer a solution to the unemployment challenges faced by many graduates in South Africa.



"We believe in the power of hands-on experience and the transformative impact of mentorship," says Leigh Ingle, Managing Director Tourplan Africa. "Our learnership program is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the next generation of tourism professionals, ensuring they are well-rounded, ethical, and passionate about the travel industry.”



The program's vision is to reduce inequalities and unemployment by increasing access to high-quality skills development and training opportunities in the tourism sector. At its core, the mission is to foster an environment that combines theoretical knowledge with practical application, ensuring learners are well-equipped to meet the industry's demands.



Key Features of Tourplan's Learnership Program:



- Duration and scope: The program will run for nine months, targeting unemployed youth, including school leavers and graduates keen on venturing into the tourism sector.



- Holistic training: The curriculum covers intensive training on the world's leading software solution for tour operators including sustainable and responsible tourism practices.



- Real-World experience: Learners will gain hands-on experience through the Tourplan Helpdesk and partnerships with Tour Operators or Destination Management Clients.



- Certification and opportunities: Successful participants will receive a Tourplan certificate, a letter of work experience, and references, enhancing their employability in the sector.



Benefits to Stakeholders:



- For learners: Acquire industry-relevant skills, gain practical experience, and build loyalty with Tourplan.



- For clients: Access to skilled resources familiar with Tourplan tools, fostering a symbiotic relationship.



- For the community: Uplifting the community by upskilling and providing valuable experience to unemployed graduates.



- For the industry: Introducing much-needed skills and professionals into the tourism sector.

