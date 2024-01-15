Harford Mutual Insurance Group Receives Awards And Accolades In 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEL AIR, Md., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harford Mutual Insurance Group is proud to announce its outstanding achievements and recognition in the insurance and workplace industries for the year 2023. These accolades underscore the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and a company culture that empowers its team members.

Top Workplaces Awards

Harford Mutual Insurance Group proudly earned several Top Workplaces awards issued by Energage. The awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey.

Harford Mutual was named a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award winner. This national recognition reflects the company's commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture.

Harford Mutual also earned Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for Leadership, Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, Work-Life Flexibility, and Purpose & Values. These accolades highlight the company's dedication to providing a supportive and innovative work environment.

The company was also recognized as a Financial Services Top Workplaces winner for 2023. Top Workplaces Industry awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector. The award marks them as an employer of choice for those seeking employment in the industry.

Rising Insurance Star Executives (RISE) 2023 Elite 50 Internships List:

Harford Mutual Insurance Group's Internship Program once again secured a spot on the prestigious RISE Elite 50 Internships list for 2023. This annual recognition highlights the top 50 internship programs in the U.S. insurance industry, emphasizing comprehensive professional development, diversity and inclusion, mentorship, and real-world experience. Harford Mutual has been named to this esteemed list for four consecutive years.

IMCA Bronze Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Campaign:

Harford Mutual Insurance Group's marketing department received the Bronze Award from the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA) for its outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Campaign, '#HMIGgivesback.' This campaign showcased the company's dedication to giving back to the community, focusing on poverty alleviation, equity and inclusion, community health & safety, education, and the arts.

The Daily Record Empowering Women Award 2023:

Harford Mutual Insurance Group was honored to receive The Daily Record's Empowering Women Award for 2023. This inaugural award recognizes the company's strong commitment to supporting and elevating women and acknowledging its efforts to foster an environment where women thrive and lead.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market, including monoline workers' compensation through the addition of Clearpath Specialty in 2023. Harford Mutual is a top-performing insurance company (Ward's 50® in 2021 and 2022), ending 2023 with more than $400 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in twelve states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit .

