XAI's Surge Ignited By Orivium's Blockchain Strategy Game Launch

As of Jan. 15, XAI, a gaming coin launched this year and named after Elon Musk's xAI startup, has witnessed a remarkable surge of 49%.
Developed by XAI Foundation and Offchain Labs on the Arbitrum blockchain, XAI is a layer-2 blockchain designed for AAA gaming. It aims to usher blockchain technology into gaming, enabling the acquisition, ownership, and trading of in-game items.
XAI's Price Surge
The surge in XAI's price, as reported by Bybit, is attributed to Orivium's launch of a play-to-earn game with the same name on the Arbitrum chain. Described as a 'blockchain-enhanced real-time strategy game,' it leverages XAI technology.
XAI technology ensures the strategic game boasts minimal transaction fees, stable gameplay, user-friendly interactions, and easy integration of blockchain wallets. This marks a significant advancement in the blockchain gaming sector.
Since Sunday, the XAI coin has experienced an overall surge of 57.77%, currently trading at $0.9511 on the Binance exchange. The maximum coin supply is 2.5 billion XAI, with 3% allocated as rewards during its launch on Binance on Jan. 4.
