Torkham Border Closed For Third Day, Affecting Markets And Traders

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been closed for three days in a row, causing prices of vegetables and fruits to rise in Afghan markets. Traders say the closure has resulted in significant financial losses for businesses on both sides, estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

This crossing was closed three days ago due to Pakistan's government demanding passports and visas from Afghan truck drivers.

Officials say that negotiations are underway to reopen this crossing.

On the other hand, citizens report a significant difference in the prices of fruits and vegetables in the markets.

Meanwhile, Khan Jan Alkozai, one of the country's traders, states that the closure of the Torkham crossing has caused a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars to businesses on both sides.

According to Mr. Alkozai, the Torkham crossing has also been closed for transit due to visa requests from Pakistan, and trade volume between Afghanistan and Pakistan has decreased recently.

Previously, the Torkham crossing was also blocked due to armed conflicts between Pakistani border guards and Afghan Taliban forces, resulting in financial losses for traders.

