The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Laurence M. Krutchik As A Top Pinnacle Professional For His Contributions To The Field Of Business Litigation Law

Mr. Krutchik began his pursuit of higher education at Northeastern University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 2004 followed by receiving a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Nova Southeastern University. The attorney is the managing partner of the Law Office of Laurence M. Krutchik, P.A., a highly regarded civil litigation law firm. The esteemed attorney has more than 10 years of experience in three top insurance defense firms and has accumulated a tremendous amount of knowledge in multiple areas, including aviation mass tort disasters; product liability; contract disputes; professional malpractice and fraud; as well as maritime and admiralty matters.

Bringing empathy and professionalism to each case, Mr.

Krutchik notes that clients seeking help with wrongful death; personal injury; contract and business disputes; or admiralty/maritime cases can be confident that they will get the best legal support. He explained that he is always in pursuit of amicable resolutions to disputes, but if the need for court intervention arises, he is ready to litigate aggressively to protect his client's interests.

Laurence

M. Krutchik touts' admission across various districts in Florida, including the Southern, Middle, and Northern District Courts. He is also a member of the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals and has previously been granted pro hac vice admission in Texas and Virginia. The attorney is a member of both the Florida Bar and NPI Power Partners in Coral Gables and has been a member of the Florida Bar Eleventh Judicial Circuit Grievance Committee H from 2018-2020.

Highly regarded for both his unwavering ethical standards and exceptional legal skills, Mr.

Krutchiks has an AV Preeminent® rating and enjoys recognition as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers Magazine for four consecutive years. He explained that this honor is bestowed upon only 2.5% of lawyers in the state, making Mr. Krutchiks achievements truly noteworthy and deserving of attention. He considers being successful in the field for more than 14 years as a highlight of his career.

