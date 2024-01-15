(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Long Beach Pride Logo

: Long Beach Pride 2024 Art Contest for Official Theme Logo

- Tonya Martin, President of Long Beach Pride

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Long Beach Pride, held May 18th and 19th, is thrilled to announce an art contest for the official theme logo of our 2024 event, "The Rhythm of the Rainbow." We invite artists and graphic designers to showcase their creativity and contribute to one of Long Beach's most vibrant celebrations.

Art Contest Details:

Theme: "The Rhythm of the Rainbow"

Eligibility: Open to all artists and graphic designers

Submission Deadline: February 4, 2024

How to Submit: Please submit a high-resolution file at

Prize: $500

Judging Criteria: currently seeking entries of artwork conceptualizing the theme Rhythm Of the Rainbow. The chosen artwork will be utilized in both advertising and merchandising of Long Beach Pride events and products.

“Within our community, we have so many talented individuals and as a LGBTQ+ organization it is our honor to offer a safe platform that allows everyone a chance to shine '', said Tonya Martin, President of Long Beach Pride.“We encourage submissions that embody the diversity, unity, and spirit of the LGBTQ+ community”, continued Tonya Martin. . The winning design will be featured across all Long Beach Pride 2024 media materials, gaining extensive recognition.

Share Your Work : Showcase your design on social media using #LBPRideArt2024.

Submission Guidelines and More Information: Visit .

Save the Date!

Long Beach Pride Festival: May 18th and May 19th, 2024

Long Beach Pride Parade: May 19th, 2024

Remember, the festival and parade are not just events; they are a movement, a statement, a rhythm of hope. Mark your calendars for May 18th and 19th in Long Beach, and be a part of this extraordinary celebration.

Contact:

Stacy Turner, Long Beach PrideTM

Email: ...

About Long Beach PrideTM:

Long Beach PrideTM, a non-profit organization, is renowned for its annual Pride festival, parade, and teen pride events. Celebrating the LGBTQ+ community since 1984, we continue to advocate for inclusivity and diversity, fostering a stronger and healthier society.

Stacy Turner

Long Beach PrideTM

+1 562-987-9191



