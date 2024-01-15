(MENAFN- Baystreet) Victoria Gold Corp.

Stocks in Play

1/15/2024 - 11:55 AM EST - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. : And Persistence Capital Partners have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which T.I.D. Acquisition Corp., a newly-formed entity controlled by PCP would acquire all of the common shares in the capital of Neighbourly, other than those Common Shares already owned by PCP or its affiliates, for $18.50 per Common Share in cash plus one contingent value right per Common Share, which will entitle the holder thereof to an additional cash payment of $0.61 per CVR if the Company's Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA target for the 2026 fiscal year is achieved. Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. shares T are trading up $2.46 at $18.21.









