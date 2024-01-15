Trucare Trust Introduces Comprehensive Addiction Treatment Program

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Mumbai, Maharashtra Jan 15, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Trucare Trust is proud to announce the launch of its latest initiative, a holistic and comprehensive Addiction Treatment Program designed to address the growing challenges of substance abuse and addiction.

With an unwavering commitment to providing effective solutions for individuals struggling with addiction, Trucare Trust's new program integrates a multi-faceted approach to treatment, focusing on physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The program is tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual, offering personalized care and support throughout the recovery journey.

The Addiction Treatment Program encompasses a range of evidence-based therapies, including cognitive behavioral therapy, individual and group counseling, detoxification, and aftercare planning. Moreover, Trucare Trust's team of experienced and compassionate professionals ensures a safe and nurturing environment for individuals to embark on their path to recovery.

"We are dedicated to offering a beacon of hope for those affected by addiction, empowering them to reclaim their lives," stated Mr. Amit Chhabra, Director at Trucare Trust. "Our program is designed to not only address the immediate challenges of addiction but also to equip individuals with the tools and support necessary for sustained recovery."

In addition to the core treatment modalities, the program emphasizes wellness practices such as yoga, meditation, and recreational activities, fostering a holistic approach to healing and renewal.

Trucare Trust's Addiction Treatment Program is set to redefine the landscape of addiction recovery, providing a comprehensive and compassionate framework for individuals seeking to overcome substance abuse and embrace a life of sobriety.

For more information about Trucare Trust and its Addiction Treatment Program, please visit .

Contact:

Amit Chhabra

Director

Trucare Trust

Address: Survey No.7, Ashram Rd, Bendipada, Yeoor Hills, Thane West, Mumbai, Thane, Maharashtra 400701

Phone: 09167943134

Website:

Email: ...