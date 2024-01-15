Russia's International Reserves On The Rise In December - Central Bank

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's international reserves edged up by $6.24 bln or by
1.05% and amounted to $598.592 bln as of January 1, 2024, the
Central Bank said, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
International reserves stood at $581.989 bln as of January 1 of
the last year.
Currency reserves gained 0.51% to $442.734 bln. Monetary gold
moved up by 2.62% in reserves over the month and amounted to
$155.858 bln.
Russian international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets
available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They
comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve
position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.
