North Korea Tests Solid-Fuel Missile With Hypersonic Warhead

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 14, North Korea tested a solid-fuel
intermediate-range ballistic missile with a hypersonic guided
warhead, Azernews the Korean Central Telegraph
Agency (KCNA).
The Main Directorate of Rocket Engineering of the DPRK has
successfully test-launched a solid-fuel medium-range ballistic
missile with a hypersonic maneuverable guided warhead.
It is noted that the purpose of the test launch was to confirm
the characteristics of the planning and maneuvering flight of a
hypersonic maneuverable medium-range guided warhead and the
reliability of new multistage heavy-duty solid-fuel jet
engines.
Pyongyang stressed that the tests had no impact on the security
of neighboring states and had nothing to do with the situation in
the region.
Earlier, the Japanese Coast Guard reported that North Korea had
launched a ballistic missile. It was noted that during the flight
she overcame 500 km and reached a maximum altitude of 50 km.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107723514
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.