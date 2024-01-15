North Korea Tests Solid-Fuel Missile With Hypersonic Warhead

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 14, North Korea tested a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile with a hypersonic guided warhead, Azernews the Korean Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA).

The Main Directorate of Rocket Engineering of the DPRK has successfully test-launched a solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile with a hypersonic maneuverable guided warhead.

It is noted that the purpose of the test launch was to confirm the characteristics of the planning and maneuvering flight of a hypersonic maneuverable medium-range guided warhead and the reliability of new multistage heavy-duty solid-fuel jet engines.

Pyongyang stressed that the tests had no impact on the security of neighboring states and had nothing to do with the situation in the region.

Earlier, the Japanese Coast Guard reported that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile. It was noted that during the flight she overcame 500 km and reached a maximum altitude of 50 km.