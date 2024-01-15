Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona & Wins Spanish Super Cup For 13Th Time.

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Real Madrid players beat Barcelona 4-1 in the final match of the Spanish Super Cup tournament, held in Riyadh, Azernews reports.

Vinicius (7th, 10th, 39th minutes) and Rodrigo (64) scored goals among the winners. Robert Lewandowski scored for the losers (33). In the 71st minute, Barcelona remained in the minority after defender Ronald Araujo received a second yellow card. Vinicius scored the fastest hat-trick in matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the 21st century.

Real Madrid extended the winless streak in all tournaments to 21 matches. The Madrid club suffered its last defeat on September 24 in an away game of the Spanish championship with Atletico (1:3). This defeat is the only one for Real Madrid this season.

The tournament has been held since 1982, and the winners of the national championship and cup took part in it. Since the 2019/20 season, the Spanish Super Cup has been held in the format of a four-team mini-tournament. Barcelona won the right to participate in the tournament as the champion of Spain, Real Madrid - as the winner of the cup of the country, Osasuna - as the finalist of the cup. Atletico took third place in the Spanish Championship and participated in the Super Cup, as Real Madrid took second place.

The record holder for the number of wins in the Spanish Super Cup is Barcelona, the team has won the trophy 14 times. Real Madrid ranks second in this indicator, having won the 13th trophy. In 2023, Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the final.