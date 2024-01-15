Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona & Wins Spanish Super Cup For 13Th Time.

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Real Madrid players beat Barcelona 4-1 in the final match of the
Spanish Super Cup tournament, held in Riyadh, Azernews reports.
Vinicius (7th, 10th, 39th minutes) and Rodrigo (64) scored goals
among the winners. Robert Lewandowski scored for the losers (33).
In the 71st minute, Barcelona remained in the minority after
defender Ronald Araujo received a second yellow card. Vinicius
scored the fastest hat-trick in matches between Real Madrid and
Barcelona in the 21st century.
Real Madrid extended the winless streak in all tournaments to 21
matches. The Madrid club suffered its last defeat on September 24
in an away game of the Spanish championship with Atletico (1:3).
This defeat is the only one for Real Madrid this season.
The tournament has been held since 1982, and the winners of the
national championship and cup took part in it. Since the 2019/20
season, the Spanish Super Cup has been held in the format of a
four-team mini-tournament. Barcelona won the right to participate
in the tournament as the champion of Spain, Real Madrid - as the
winner of the cup of the country, Osasuna - as the finalist of the
cup. Atletico took third place in the Spanish Championship and
participated in the Super Cup, as Real Madrid took second
place.
The record holder for the number of wins in the Spanish Super
Cup is Barcelona, the team has won the trophy 14 times. Real Madrid
ranks second in this indicator, having won the 13th trophy. In
2023, Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the final.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107723513
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.