Kazakhstan Liquidates Online Casino

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As a result of a joint special operation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, over 400 people were detained, Azernews reports, citing the Kazakh media.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the National Security Committee, under the coordination of the Prosecutor General's Office, eliminated the largest network of illegal online casinos operating under the guise of lottery clubs," the report says.

More than 3 thousand employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Security Committee were involved in conducting one of the largest special operations.

"Security guards and administrators organized intimate services for VIP clients. The facts of pandering and drug use are also recorded. Over 400 people were taken to the police during the special operation. Eight main organizers of the criminal scheme have been detained, including citizens of countries near and far abroad," said Kuandyk Alpys, head of the Department for Combating Organized Crime.

570 searches were conducted in the premises and offices of lotto clubs across the country. 23 firearms and traumatic weapons, cash in the amount of 247 million tenge (547.3 thousand dollars), 55 million rubles (624 thousand dollars), 125 thousand dollars, computer equipment and mobile devices were seized.

"As a result, the activities of 326 lotto clubs were suppressed. Servers have been installed and blocked through which online casinos were broadcast from abroad in Kazakhstan," the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.