Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Prospects Of Developing Tourism

Increasing the number of mutual tourist visits between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, expansion of tourism relations, and prospects of cooperation were discussed today in the meeting of the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Fuad Nagiyev, with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, Issam bin Saleh al-Quteili.

According to the information, the chairman noted that several marketing events will be organized in Saudi Arabia this year. The ambassador, in turn, drew attention to the fact that the citizens of his country consider Azerbaijan to be one of the suitable destinations for long-term visits. Within the framework of the meeting, views were exchanged on the visa simplification procedure for citizens of Azerbaijan.

F. Naghiyev also received the newly appointed ambassador of Jordan to our country, Omar Barakat al-Nahar. During the reception, the implementation of mutual promotion measures between the countries and the opening of direct flights were discussed.

In the meeting of the head of the agency with the ambassador of Tajikistan Ilkhom Abdurakhmon, ideas were exchanged on the issues of conducting work in the direction of increasing the existing flights between the two countries and developing mutual relations in the field of tourism. At the meeting, it was proposed to work on the Road Map to strengthen tourism relations.