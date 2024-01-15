Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Prospects Of Developing Tourism

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Increasing the number of mutual tourist visits between
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, expansion of tourism relations, and
prospects of cooperation were discussed today in the meeting of the
Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Fuad Nagiyev, with the
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, Issam bin Saleh
al-Quteili.
According to the information, the chairman noted that several
marketing events will be organized in Saudi Arabia this year. The
ambassador, in turn, drew attention to the fact that the citizens
of his country consider Azerbaijan to be one of the suitable
destinations for long-term visits. Within the framework of the
meeting, views were exchanged on the visa simplification procedure
for citizens of Azerbaijan.
F. Naghiyev also received the newly appointed ambassador of
Jordan to our country, Omar Barakat al-Nahar. During the reception,
the implementation of mutual promotion measures between the
countries and the opening of direct flights were discussed.
In the meeting of the head of the agency with the ambassador of
Tajikistan Ilkhom Abdurakhmon, ideas were exchanged on the issues
of conducting work in the direction of increasing the existing
flights between the two countries and developing mutual relations
in the field of tourism. At the meeting, it was proposed to work on
the Road Map to strengthen tourism relations.
