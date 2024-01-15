Professor At King's College London Says World Needs To Shift To Green Energy Sources

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Gulcin Ozkan, Professor of Economics at King's College London,
has said that policymakers should respond to climate change by
"greening" energy sources in their countries, abandoning fossil
fuels in favor of environmentally friendly alternatives, Azernews reports.
The professor believes that the UN Climate Change Conference
(COP), whose regular 29th session will be held next year in
Azerbaijan, is an excellent opportunity to get clear commitments
from countries to ensure a transition to green energy.
"These negotiations are challenging given the diversity of
countries' national priorities. For example, the SOP 28 in Dubai
was the first time there was an encouraging call for a global
divestment from fossil fuels, but there was no specific timeline
and no clear commitments to financially support less developed
countries in the green energy transition," the professor said.
Ozkan said policies should be put in place to encourage
investment in greener sectors. She cited a carbon tax as an
example.
"Central banks of countries are increasingly forced to develop
monetary and legal policies to support green transformation," she
emphasized.
Note that COP is by far the highest negotiating body for
implementing the provisions of the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol (KP), and the Paris
Agreement (PA). On December 11, within the framework of COP28 in
Dubai, Azerbaijan was officially announced as chairman of the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change - COP29, which will be held in
November this year and will allow Azerbaijan to promote its climate
agenda in the world.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107723509
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.