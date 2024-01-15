Ukraine, Poland Should Explore Option Of Alliance Within EU - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Poland should already look into the ways to build an alliance within the framework of the European Union, since the two nations will be strong players that will only strengthen each other.

This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba , who spoke an interview with Układ Sił, Ukrinform reports.

"I think that what we should talk about, what we should already start thinking about, is a Ukrainian-Polish alliance within the European Union. Because we will be two very strong players. We will make Poland stronger, and Poland will make us stronger," the top diplomat said.

Kuleba is positive that Poland and Ukraine should not play“the game of balancing ourselves with the Franco-German alliance or any other association in Europe” but rather start a real conversation about how the two nations can solve bilateral problems on Ukraine's path to the EU.

War in Ukraine set to dominate Davos forum -

According to the minister, the blocking of Ukrainian trucks at the border and the relevant grain export issues are“disappointing” and“shouldn't be happening” as parties should find ways and mechanisms to prevent this kind of crises.

"The deeper we get into the accession talks, the more such issues will come up from different sides. Poles and Ukrainians must prevent such situations from turning into problems and resolve them quickly and amicably, since we have already failed to prevent them from occurring," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kuleba also emphasized that the two countries should start talking about what they will do together in the EU and what will be their contribution to the further buildup of Europe.

, Yermak to meet with Hungarian foreign minister in Uzhhoro

As reported earlier, President Andrzej Duda of Poland stressed that from the point of view of Poland's national interests, Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO is extremely important.