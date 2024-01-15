Russia's IL-22 Damaged By Ukrainian Strike“Beyond Repair” Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force Command suggested that although Russia's Il-22 airborne command plane likely made it to an airfield near Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory, it is not subject to repair.

That's according to Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat , Ukrinform reports.

The plane "is beyond repair", Ihnat wrote in a caption to a photo purportedly showing the IL-22 on a tarmac with visible damage to its body.

"Therefore, no matter what, the target is destroyed, resuscitation efforts won't help," added Ihnat.

He noted that "the plane was on fire, there are wounded among the crew".

Zaluzhnyi confirms destruction of two Russian aircraft over Sea of Azov

"The A-50 radar early-warning plane was and remains a priority target for us. And until today, hitting this plane seemed an overwhelming task for the Air Force. But here the IL-22 (airborne command plane) was successfully hit. Two hits at once," Ihnat emphasized.

