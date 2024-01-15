Zaluzhnyi Discusses Military Cooperation With Italian Colleague

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Italian Armed Forces discussed bilateral military cooperation. In particular, they discussed cooperation in the issue of maintenance of equipment provided by Italy to Ukraine as part of defense assistance packages.

Zaluzhnyi reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I had a telephone conversation with the Chief of Defense Staff of the Italian Armed Forces, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. We discussed several issues of bilateral military cooperation and exchange of experience. I invited Admiral Dragone to visit Ukraine and work together at the command posts and brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the parties also discussed the issues of maintenance of equipment provided by Italy to Ukraine as part of defense assistance packages.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked his Italian colleague for his comprehensive support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

As reported, on January 11, the Lower House of the Italian Parliament approved a resolution of the ruling majority on military support for Ukraine.