Strike Units Of 'Army Of Drones' Destroy Two Russian Air Defense Systems In Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, operators of strike units provided under the 'Army of Drones' project have destroyed two enemy air defense systems.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Two air defense systems, 44 tanks as well as 258 strongholds were destroyed by the 'Army of Drones', the statement said.

In addition, between January 8 and 15, UAV units hit another 65 armored combat vehicles, 33 guns, 59 trucks, eight self-propelled artillery systems, and 258 enemy strongholds.

Also, thanks to the strike units of the "'Army of Drones', 249 Russian occupants were neutralized.

Ukraines Russia's Osa, Grad, two Murom-M systems in Kherson region

As reported, the 'Army of Drones' is a project launched by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This is a comprehensive program that includes a systematic purchase of drones, their repair, and training courses for relevant specialists.