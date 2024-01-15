Russians Shelling Kherson From Occupied Left Bank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military is shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"It is loud in Kherson now. The enemy has been attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank for a long time," the message says.

Citizens are urged to go to safer places and stay away from windows.

As reported, the Russian military dropped an explosive from a drone on a resident of Beryslav, in the Kherson region.