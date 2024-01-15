Russians Attack Nikopol District With Drones And Artillery, Destruction Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians attacked the Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery, and there was destruction.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The aggressor launched nine kamikaze drones in the Nikopol region today. He fired twice from artillery. The district center, the Marhanets and Myrivska communities were affected by the enemy's strikes," Lysak wrote.
Outbuildings were damaged. No one was killed or injured.
As reported, the Air Defense Forces destroyed a missile in the sky over the Dnipro district. The falling debris damaged a window in one of the private houses.
There were no shelling incidents in the rest of the region.
