Consequences Of Three Missile Strikes On Kurakhove At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The police showed the consequences of the night shelling of Kurakhove.

The Donetsk regional police posted the photos and videos on Facebook .

"Occupants attacked Kurakhove: miraculously, people were not injured," the statement reads.

As noted, the enemy insidiously launched three rocket attacks on residential areas of the city at night, when people were resting. The shelling damaged at least six high-rise buildings and an educational institution.

Police, rescuers, and other city services were working at the site of the attacks.

A pre-trial investigation was launched based on the materials collected by the police. The legal qualification of the Russian war crime is a violation of the laws and customs of war.

As reported, Russian invaders shelled Kurakhove four times over the past day, damaging a lyceum, a high-rise building, and an industrial area.