Classes Resume In Lviv Lyceum Damaged By Rocket Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lviv, classes have resumed at the Oriana Lyceum, which was damaged in a missile attack on December 29.

This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Today, children returned to school at the Oriana Lyceum, which was most affected by rocket attacks on December 29. Almost 80% of the damaged windows and doors have already been replaced. Some students are now continuing to study remotely due to repair work," the post reads.

Sadovyi said that the building where primary pupils studied was the most affected. Three walls had to be demolished and the ceilings removed, and problems with heating were also discovered.

"Despite all the difficulties, children's smiles add motivation and confidence that we will manage everything," the mayor added.

As reported, on December 29, the Lviv region was subjected to numerous attacks by Russian invaders.