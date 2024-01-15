Switzerland Allocates ₣1.5 Billion To Support Ukraine Over Next Three Years

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Switzerland has planned to allocate 1.5 billion francs (about 1.75 billion dollars) to support Ukraine in the framework of international cooperation in 2025-2028.



This was stated by President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Bern, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"The 'Lugano principles' laid down at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in July 2022 serve as a political compass for reconstruction. Switzerland has planned 1.5 billion francs to support Ukraine in the next international cooperation strategy from 2025 to 2028. Today we discussed the need for better coordination of assistance with the international community," she said.

Amherd noted that a key issue in Ukraine's recovery is mine clearance and reminded that in September the Federal Council declared humanitarian demining as a priority and approved a four-year assistance package worth 100 million francs. The Swiss President also informed that a conference on this issue will be held in Geneva in October.

Zelensky arrives in

In addition, according to her, the leaders discussed UN efforts to facilitate the unimpeded export of food and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia through the Black Sea.

As reported, on January 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum takes place.