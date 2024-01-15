Zelensky Meets With Members Of Swiss Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with the heads of both chambers and the heads of factions of the Swiss parliament.

As part of his visit to the Swiss Confederation, Zelensky met with President of the National Council of the Swiss Federal Assembly Eric Nussbaumer and President of the Council of States Eva Herzog, as well as with the heads of parties and factions of the Swiss Federal Assembly.

The head of state thanked Switzerland for its significant support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the humanitarian assistance to the country in the wake of Russia's full-scale aggression. It was emphasized that Switzerland had become the first venue for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which took place in Lugano in 2022.

The parties discussed in detail Switzerland's support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula and further steps towards its implementation. Zelensky expressed gratitude for the successful holding of the meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors held in Davos on January 14 and attended by representatives of more than 80 countries and international organizations.

He informed the Swiss parliamentarians on the situation on the battlefield and emphasized the importance of efforts of the partner states to help defend Ukraine.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of Switzerland's participation in the Special International Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression.

He thanked the Swiss parliament for the adoption of a powerful statement by the Swiss Parliament at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The parties also noted the importance of the Ukrainian president's address to the Federal Assembly and the people of Switzerland, which the head of state delivered in the summer of 2023 to rally support for Ukraine.

The head of state also raised the issue of the Swiss Federal Assembly's recognition of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against Ukrainians.

