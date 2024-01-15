Russian Defense Industry Operating Thanks To Shady Ties With World's Leading Countries - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The production of Russian missiles, other weapons and the work of the Russian defense industry are based on shady ties with the world's leading countries, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said this at a joint press conference with Swiss President Viola Amherd in Bern on Monday, January 15, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine counts on Switzerland's support in the global work to block all schemes to circumvent sanctions. Currently, we see that Russian missiles that terrorize our cities, other weapons that they use, and the work of their military industry are based on shady ties with the world's leading countries. Each Russian missile has dozens of components created by companies from other countries, including Europe," Zelensky said.

He stressed that without such electronic components, Russian terror would have been lesser because of the more complicated production of missiles.

Zelensky said that control over such a special type of export is of great importance.

He invited Switzerland to actively work with all partners and the international sanctions group to put pressure on Russia to block its terrorist potential.

Zelensky also emphasized that using seized Russian assets and its related persons was not only effective as a punishment for the aggressor but also quite fair.

"The one who started this war must pay the biggest price for it," Zelensky said.

He said that today the parties paid considerable attention to this issue, as well as to the issue of Switzerland's participation in the creation of a tribunal regarding the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Zelensky said that everyone must ensure the accountability of Russian war criminals and Russia's military and political leadership.

"War is started by specific individuals. Specific individuals kill and work to continue aggression. All of them must be brought to justice," he said.