The annual Eritrean Community Festival in Australia and New Zealand was celebrated with patriotic fervor from January 11 to 14 under the theme“Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks.”

The festival, attended by a number of nationals from several cities across Australia and New Zealand, featured various activities. These included entertainment programs organized by youth, seminars discussing the current situation in the homeland and the region, and a range of cultural and artistic performances.

Mr. Mehari Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General in Australia, spoke at the event, highlighting the festival's significance as a platform for Eritreans to showcase their unity and values. He expressed his appreciation to those who contributed to making the event vibrant and colorful.

Furthermore, Mr. Mehari urged the Eritrean nationals to strengthen their organizational capacity and engage more actively in national affairs.

Ms. Hermela Michael, representing the Holiday Coordinating Committee, also conveyed her gratitude for the strong commitment and participation of the community in successfully organizing the festival.

The participants on their part expressed resolve to strengthen organizational capacity and stand alongside the people and Government of Eritrea and its Defense Forces in all the national affairs.

