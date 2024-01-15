US Army: Houthi Militants Fired Missile Targeting US-Owned Ship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned and operated container ship, a statement by US Army Central Command said Monday.

The statement which was posted on social media (X), said "on Jan. 15 at approximately 4 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned and operated container ship."

"The ship has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the statement noted "at approximately 2 p.m. (Sanaa time), US Forces detected an anti-ship ballistic missile fired toward the Southern Red Sea commercial shipping lanes.

The missile failed in flight and impacted on land in Yemen. There were no injuries or damage reported."

Yesterday, a similar statement by the US central command said "at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea."

The missile was shot down in vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah by US fighter aircraft, there were no injuries or damage reported, the statement added. (end)

