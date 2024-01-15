WOUND CARE LEADER, GENTELL, EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT ADDING KEY EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP IN THE UK, EUROPE AND BRAZIL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) YARDLEY, Pa., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David

Navazio, CEO and President, announced the appointment of several leadership executives to Gentell's global executive team, and the opening of the company's European and Brazilian headquarters. The new executives include:

Singh has been a top executive in the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) for nearly 20 years, in both regulation and provider land. Mr. Singh will now lead Gentell U.K. and Europe in its efforts to improve and support patient -specific delivery of affordable wound care treatments.

Mr. Scahin has over two decades of experience as a top executive and investor in the healthcare

industry in hospital management, diagnostic laboratory organizations and related mergers and acquisitions, both in Brazil and in the United States.

Mr. Scabia brings a dynamic career as a serial entrepreneur and in organizational leadership to Gentell. He has a successful track record for scaling companies in Brazil's technology, AI and health care industries.

Ms. Reeder comes to Gentell with significant financial and management experience, having recently headed a leading non-profit organization. As Controller, Reeder will work to ensure that Gentell complies with financial regulations, will assist in the creation of budgets and will ensure that financial records and reports are properly managed.

Also added is Steven Evans, who will head U.K. and Europe Business Development

Said Navazio, "Our vision is truly becoming reality with the addition of these dynamic leaders to our team. I am proud of their accomplishments and of their potential to create evolution for Gentell as we take next steps forward in the achievement of our global strategy."

In addition to enhancing its executive leadership, Gentell has also completed its purchase, in 2022, of Derma Sciences Canada from Integra LifeSciences, a leading global medical technology company. Gentell's purchase includes Integra LifeSciences' manufacturing plants in Toronto, Canada and Nantong, China. Gentell will manufacture advanced wound care products and dressings at these facilities, as well as in its plant in Pennsylvania.

Also in 2023, the company opened a new 53,000 square foot distribution warehouse and training facility in Bristol PA and moved its new headquarters to Yardley, Pennsylvania. The company is currently converting its former headquarters building into a dedicated manufacturing facility.



In addition to making physical acquisitions, Navazio notes that new markets, facilities and product launches are only the beginning. He said, "Ultimately, our vision is to create a new paradigm for wound care, using technology, data collection and artificial intelligence to improve upon the speed of delivery and speed of recovery for patients in hospitals, nursing facilities and hospices around the world."

ABOUT GENTELL

Gentell is one of North America's largest wound care dressing manufacturers with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and China, as well as distribution facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, hospitals, home care, hospices and other providers.

