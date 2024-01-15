WOUND CARE LEADER, GENTELL, EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT ADDING KEY EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP IN THE UK, EUROPE AND BRAZIL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) YARDLEY, Pa., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David
Navazio, CEO and President, announced the appointment of several leadership executives to Gentell's global executive team, and the opening of the company's European and Brazilian headquarters. The new executives include:
Continue Reading
Our vision: a new paradigm for wound care, using technology, data collection & AI to improve upon delivery & recovery.
Post this
Rupinder Singh - President, Gentell United Kingdom & Europe
Roberto Scahin – CEO Gentell Brazil
Marco Scabia – COO Gentell Brazil
Jill Reeder, Controller, Gentell
Rupinder Singh - President, United Kingdom & Europe
Singh has been a top executive in the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) for nearly 20 years, in both regulation and provider land. Mr. Singh will now lead Gentell U.K. and Europe in its efforts to improve and support patient -specific delivery of affordable wound care treatments.
Roberto Scahin – CEO Gentell Brazil
Mr. Scahin has over two decades of experience as a top executive and investor in the healthcare
industry in hospital management, diagnostic laboratory organizations and related mergers and acquisitions, both in Brazil and in the United States.
Marco Scabia – COO Gentell Brazil
Mr. Scabia brings a dynamic career as a serial entrepreneur and in organizational leadership to Gentell. He has a successful track record for scaling companies in Brazil's technology, AI and health care industries.
Jill Reeder – Controller
Ms. Reeder comes to Gentell with significant financial and management experience, having recently headed a leading non-profit organization. As Controller, Reeder will work to ensure that Gentell complies with financial regulations, will assist in the creation of budgets and will ensure that financial records and reports are properly managed.
Also added is Steven Evans, who will head U.K. and Europe Business Development
Said Navazio, "Our vision is truly becoming reality with the addition of these dynamic leaders to our team. I am proud of their accomplishments and of their potential to create evolution for Gentell as we take next steps forward in the achievement of our global strategy."
In addition to enhancing its executive leadership, Gentell has also completed its purchase, in 2022, of Derma Sciences Canada from Integra LifeSciences, a leading global medical technology company. Gentell's purchase includes Integra LifeSciences' manufacturing plants in Toronto, Canada and Nantong, China. Gentell will manufacture advanced wound care products and dressings at these facilities, as well as in its plant in Pennsylvania.
Also in 2023, the company opened a new 53,000 square foot distribution warehouse and training facility in Bristol PA and moved its new headquarters to Yardley, Pennsylvania. The company is currently converting its former headquarters building into a dedicated manufacturing facility.
In addition to making physical acquisitions, Navazio notes that new markets, facilities and product launches are only the beginning. He said, "Ultimately, our vision is to create a new paradigm for wound care, using technology, data collection and artificial intelligence to improve upon the speed of delivery and speed of recovery for patients in hospitals, nursing facilities and hospices around the world."
ABOUT GENTELL
Gentell is one of North America's largest wound care dressing manufacturers with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and China, as well as distribution facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, hospitals, home care, hospices and other providers.
Gentell
2701 Bartram Road
Bristol, PA 19007 USA
Toll Free: 1-800-840-9041
Phone: 215-788-2700
Fax: 215-788-2715
Website: Gentell
LinkedIn: /in/davidnavazio /company/gentell
Twitter: @gentell 2701
Facebook: facebook/woundadvisor
For more information or to
schedule an interview, please contact:
Leo Levinson – 215-545-4600
[email protected]
SOURCE Gentell
MENAFN15012024003732001241ID1107723475
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.