CES2024: NOVABOT Leads Human Into The Era Of Robot Lawn Care

NOVABOT PANGU and NOVABOT N2000

NOVABOT (Left) and NOVABOT N2000 (Right)

Yulai Weng, the Founder/CEO of LFI, posing with NOVABOT partner

LFI Intelligent, showcased new market solutions in the field of intelligent lawnmower robots.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The curtains have fallen on CES, held in Las Vegas from January 9th to 12th, and it has brought a revolutionary change in the world of intelligent lawn care. In particular, LFI Intelligent , showcased new market solutions in the field of intelligent lawnmower robots. The NOVABOT series, including the NOVABOT PANGU commercial version and the NOVABOT Lite economy version, attracted industry attention with advanced technology and market strategies, demonstrating how smart lawn care technology is revolutionizing the traditional lawn care market.

NOVABOT PANGU: A Newcomer in Commercial Lawn Care

LFI Intelligent's commercial robot lawnmower, NOVABOT PANGU, made its debut at CES, using NOVABOT's self-developed visual-assisted positioning technology to achieve precise positioning in densely covered environments. It has been upgraded for commercial scenarios and includes additional modules, providing innovative solutions for commercial lawn care. This product not only reflects LFI Intelligent's technical depth in the field of smart lawn care but also signifies the LFI's ambition in the commercial market.

NOVABOT Lite: An Economical Choice

LFI Intelligent also introduced the NOVABOT Lite version during the CES2024, which retains the core features of NOVABOT while removing the 360° panoramic camera. This version caters to users with budget constraints who still seek a high-quality lawn care experience.

NOVABOT: Leading the Way for Lawnmower Robots 2.0

As LFI Intelligent's flagship product in production, NOVABOT continues to receive high praise from the market. Key features include stable RTK signals, combined with self-developed artificial intelligence and visual technology. NOVABOT excels in precise positioning in densely covered environments, autonomously adapts to lawn conditions, plans routes automatically, avoids obstacles, identifies boundaries, and efficiently cuts grass.

Achievements at CES 2024

At CES, LFI Intelligent showcased the technical prowess and market appeal of its products. They forged partnerships with numerous distributors and dealers, confirming purposed orders for more than 60,000 units.

About NOVABOT:

NOVABOT is a robotic lawnmower brand under LFI Intelligent, specializing in smart home and gardening technology. Committed to providing users with efficient and reliable lawn care solutions through leading artificial intelligence technology, NOVABOT makes lawn maintenance more convenient and smart.

