J3 Consulting Welcomes Kim Tran As Senior Vice President Of Solutions Delivery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

J3 Consulting, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions and services, appoints Kim-Tuyen Tran as the Senior Vice President of Solutions Delivery.

- Jeannie Jones-Ledford, President & CEO of J3 ConsultingRESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- J3 Consulting , a leading provider of innovative technology solutions and services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kim-Tuyen Tran as the Senior Vice President of Solutions Delivery.With more than two decades of experience in enterprise IT innovation and leadership, Tran joins J3 Consulting to further drive organizational optimization and deliver high-quality, cost-effective technology solutions.Throughout her career, Tran has held key executive roles in various small businesses, where she has successfully spearheaded efforts to modernize and transform outdated IT systems, lead cybersecurity strategies, and implement workforce planning solutions across public, private, and non-profit sectors. Her proven track record as a persistent leader with strong business acumen and the ability to balance short-term priorities against long-term organizational goals has made her a standout in the industry.President & CEO Jeannie Jones-Ledford shared her enthusiasm about Kim's arrival, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Kim Tran to J3 Consulting. Her extensive experience and expertise align perfectly with our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions and services.”Tran holds a Master's of Engineering and Cybersecurity degree from The George Washington University and a Bachelor's of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Maryland University College. Her educational background underscores her deep understanding of the criticality of securing businesses from external and internal threats, safeguarding the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of enterprise information.Her expertise extends to IT security and cybersecurity engineering, governance, enterprise cloud strategy and architecture, data governance and architecture, as well as applications and systems development. Her ability to build trusted relationships with customers has been a hallmark of her career, and she will undoubtedly bring this skill to her role at J3 Consulting.“Kim will be instrumental in overseeing all of our programs, driving business development, and making organizational enhancements,” noted Ledford-Jones.“Her contributions will extend to designing customer solutions, overseeing projects and programs, and enhancing service delivery. She is already actively working on some internal operational improvements. We look forward to her leadership and the positive impact she will have on our organization."Tran's appointment marks a significant step forward for J3 Consulting as the company continues to expand its capabilities and strengthen its position in the technology solutions industry. With her leadership, J3 Consulting is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional value to its clients.About J3 Consulting:J3 Consulting, LLC (J3) is a certified SBA 8(a), Economically Disadvantaged Woman-owned Small Business (EDWOSB), with more than 15 years of experience in providing strategic solutions for government and commercial organizations. J3 is a leader in effectively delivering support for Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) Services, CIO Advisory Services, Cybersecurity including Zero Trust Consulting and delivery, Advanced Data Analytics, Risk Management Framework (RMF), and Agile Project Metrics Development. For more information about J3 Consulting and its range of services, please visit or contact:Peter Cipriano, Chief Information OfficerOffice | (202) 379-4729...

Andrea Khoury

Khoury Public Relations and Media Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn