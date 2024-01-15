United States Association For Small Business And Entrepreneurship Gives Excellence In Entrepreneurship Education Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE ) announced the Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Award recipients on January 13 as part of the USASBE 2024: Forging the Future Together annual conference hosted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Entrepreneurship Program.

“Our association is honored to showcase outstanding entrepreneurship programs across the country and then share those insights and expertise to raise the level of all entrepreneurship educators,” said Thomas G. Pittz, board chair of USASBE and associate professor at the University of Tampa.

As USASBE's top program honors, the USASBE Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards recognize bold and innovative programs making an impact in the field of entrepreneurship education. The Model Program and Model Emerging Program Awards honor colleges and universities with comprehensive, high-quality educational programs that successfully train future generations of entrepreneurs. The Excellence in Pedagogical Innovation and Excellence in Co-Curricular Innovation Awards recognize institutions with creative, high-quality, sustainable, and impactful courses and co-curricular programs in entrepreneurship education. The Model University Accelerator/Incubator and Model Community Accelerator/Incubator Awards recognize collegiate and community programs that help young entrepreneurs develop their ideas into viable and even scalable businesses.

“The programs competing for this year's awards were all outstanding,” said Dennis Barber, III, program awards chair.“It was extremely difficult to make a final selection as every one of the finalists showed so very well how their program is strengthening its model for success in entrepreneurship.”

Recipients of this year's awards were: Miami University Farmer School of Business (Model Program Award); Saint Louis University Chaifetz Center for Entrepreneurship (Model Emerging Program Award); The Center for Economic Inclusion at C.T. Bauer College of Business-University of Houston (Excellence in Pedagogical Innovation Award); University of Michigan - Flint, Hagerman Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (Excellence in Co-Curricular Innovation Award); Iowa State University: CYstarters Accelerator (Model University Accelerator/Incubator Award); and FGCU Veterans Florida Entrepreneurship Program (Model Community Accelerator/Incubator Award).

“Presenting the Excellence Awards to these very worthy programs is one of the highlights of our annual conference and my year,” said Julienne Shields, CEO of USASBE.“Each year new innovations are happening that continue to propel entrepreneurship education forward. I'm already excited to see what next year's conference in Las Vegas will unveil.”

The 2025 USASBE conference will be held February 12-15 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About USASBE

Founded in 1981, the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) is an inclusive community of educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship, and practice. Membership is open to all, as is attendance at USASBE's hallmark annual conference. USASBE also publishes a peer-reviewed academic journal, Entrepreneurship Education & Pedagogy, and develops a variety of helpful resources and professional development opportunities for entrepreneurship educators as they create a positive impact. For more information, visit USASBE or contact USASBE CEO Julienne Shields at ....

