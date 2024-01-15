GEMS Modern Academy Dubai Win ILT20 Schools Cup

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 7:05 PM

GEMS Modern Academy, Dubai (Gulf Giants representative) defeated The Winchester School (Dubai Capitals representative) in the final of the ILT20 Schools Cup by six wickets.

The two teams were supported by DP World ILT20 Season 2 stars at the final at the ICC Academy Oval.

The Gulf Giants coaches Ottis Gibson and Grant Flower and players Gerhard Erasmus, Sanchit Sharma and Aayan Afzal Khan attended the final.

Dubai Capitals star Roelof van der Merwe also made an appearance while Desert Vipers coach Azhar Mahmood and players Ali Naseer and Karthik Meiyappan also saw the youngsters in action.

Akshat Rai was awarded the player-of-the-final award for his match-winning 74 runs from 53 deliveries.

After winning the toss and electing to field first, the GEMS Modern Academy, Dubai bowlers were put under the pump as The Winchester School openers, Vansh Kumar (74 off 51 balls) and captain Angad Nehru (60 runs off 50 balls), put on an impressive 99-run stand in 85 balls before the latter was dismissed by Adhvait Sharma (1 for 16).

No.3 batter Uddish Suri played a crucial unbeaten knock of 29 runs from 18 deliveries in a 64-run partnership with Vansh Kumar who smashed five sixes and a four before he was dismissed in the final over as the team ended their innings on 168-2.

The GEMS Modern Academy, Dubai came out all guns blazing as openers Akshat Rai (74 off 53 balls) and Mahatru Hariharan (31 off 25 balls) stitched a partnership of 71 runs from 45 balls. The onslaught didn't stop after Hariharan was dismissed as captain Shrey Sethi (42 off 31 balls) joined Akshat Rai in a 78-run partnership that came from 57 balls before the skipper departed.

Faisal Soudagar (2) and Akshat Rai soon fell but the damage was already done as GEMS Modern School, Dubai went on to win the match by six wickets with four balls to spare.

Uddish Suri of The Winchester School was named the player of the tournament for his 248 runs and seven wickets.