Watch: Don't Rob Yourself, Says Dubai Youth Who Survived Car Wreck But Lost Leg In Speeding Accident

Motorists shouldn't let a moment of recklessness rob them of their valuable blessings, a youth who lost his leg in an accident has said.

In an awareness video released by the Dubai Police on social media on Monday, Ahmad Al Raisi shared his experience to warn the motorists against overspeeding and reckless driving.

Three years ago, Al Raisi was involved in an accident due to excessive speed.“There are times we gain, and we lose something,” he said, talking to a police officer. The accident resulted in the loss of his left leg.

“Everyone who saw the wrecked car thought it was impossible for me to survive. I am grateful to Allah for giving me a second chance,” Al Raisi said.

Today, youth are increasingly engaged in reckless and impulsive behaviour, he added.

“Take care of your lives and don't let a moment of recklessness rob you of invaluable blessings,” he warned, wishing safety to everyone.

Cheap thrills, adrenaline rush and social media attention are some of the reasons behind dangerous driving. Recently five young men were seriously injured in a horrific crash after performing dangerous stunts in Al Ruwayyah desert area. The Dubai Police said the 19-year-old driver was performing stunts in the sandy area when he made a sudden swerve that caused the vehicle to overturn.

In another incident, a young couple died after their over speeding sports car fell from a bridge near Etihad Mall in Al Khawaneej. The car was totally wrecked.