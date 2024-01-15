UN Official: 'One Door Insufficient As Aid Lifeline For 2.2 Million People In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The interim UN Resident Coordinator in the Palestinian Occupied Territory Jamie McGoldrick affirmed on Saturday that the UN is working flat out to meet the dire needs of hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians "through one door" at the Rafah crossing, a restriction imposed by Israel that has to change.

"We had 200 trucks, the most we've ever had to crossing into Rafah. There's nothing coming in from the north. It's all coming in from the south. We're trying to save the population, but we know there's probably all of the population of 2.2 million need some assistance of some kind," said Jamie McGoldrick.



"We need to reach far farther, far deeper and far for other places like the north. But there's ongoing conflict and military operations prevent us from either moving in some of the central zones. So, we're kind of stuck where we are, and it's very hard to move convoys, the convoys going north to serve those 250,000 - 300,000 estimated population there," he added.

The Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has been ongoing for 100 days, resulting in the martyrdom of about 23,843 and the injury of 60,317 others. More than 8,000 are reported missing, and there has been widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure in the Strip.