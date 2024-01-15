Qatar Adopts Technology To Enhance Efficiency Of Industrial Operations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar plays a crucial role in adopting digitilisation and technology, accentuating the need for enhancing the efficiency and reliability of industrial operations.

In an interview with The Peninsula, the President of the Motion Service Division at ABB Group Erich Labuda remarked that the country's emphasis on these sectors is“evident” and further digital solutions and data-driven insights contribute toward the positive impact of the operations.

“The growing capability to gather and analyze data is giving industrial companies the ability to make better decisions covering operations and cost management,” he said.



However, at present, it is possible to pull accurate data from across a fleet of hundreds of motors by connecting them to the cloud. Combining this data with expert analysis leads to improved asset health, performance, and energy efficiency, and reduced CO2 emissions, the official noted.

ABB Group in Qatar strives to contribute to the economy by boosting operations and increasing efficiency. Labuda mentioned that one outcome is to provide guidance on where to modernize older and less energy-efficient equipment.

However, that's only part of the story as digital solutions enable energy efficiency to be assessed and optimized on an ongoing basis.

Another noteworthy contribution to energy efficiency comes from keeping equipment in“good working order”.

The industry export stated that the data helps operators choose the best maintenance strategy by identifying issues before they arise and taking action.

He added:“Parameters such as usage patterns, cooling, stress levels, and power consumption can be measured and tracked. This approach to digitalization can be applied to individual pieces of equipment through to whole process lines and production areas.”

Once the data is gathered, cloud-based analytics enable operators to benefit from rich insight into their processes, supported by domain experts, all without the need to build or support their own data storage or computing facilities.

The country's digital performance continues to attract a rising number of individuals across the globe. Qatar's progress has made significant strides in digital policies and digital transformation through its remarkable Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

Experts across the country remark that Qatar is positioning itself as a key technological hub fostering a dynamic digital economy.