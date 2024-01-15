Ahlibank Introduces Upgraded 'The Winner Savings Account' For 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahlibank, one of the leading banks in the state of Qatar, and as a part of its unwavering endeavors towards developing its products and services, has unveiled an enhanced“The Winner Savings Account for 2024”, (previously Al Rabeh) providing increased opportunities for more customers to win from a total of 265 substantial cash prizes valued at QR5m.

This modernized initiative reinforces Ahlibank's commitment to customers, ensuring greater chances for numerous winners. Running from January 10 to December 31, 2024, this campaign guarantees participants a journey toward financial growth.

Mohamed Al Namla, Deputy CEO - Business Support, Services & Human Resources at Ahlibank, highlighted the bank's dedication to delivering exceptional banking services and benefits to valued customers, stating:“Stepping into 2024, Ahlibank is excited to introduce the modernized The Winner Savings Account, reshaping the banking experience for our valued customers. This initiative elevates our clients' prospects in achieving financial goals while offering exciting opportunities to win significant cash prizes.”

Moreover, The Winner Savings Account stands as a unique savings program in the banking sector of Qatar. For every QR1,000, Ahlibank customers are eligible for 1 entry into the Prize Draw deposited in The Winner Savings Account.

A minimum balance of QR10,000 should be maintained for 15 days prior to the draw date to be eligible to win. The more customers save, the greater the chances are of winning.

Al Namla commented, 'We are pleased to witness the significant impact that the Winner Savings Account has on the lives of our customers; through it, many have achieved substantial financial accomplishments, confirming that the program not only offers prizes but also provides significant opportunities.

The Winner Savings Account 2024 presents a myriad of winning possibilities for customers, featuring:

Qatar National Day will feature a grand prize of QR1,000,000.

Eid prizes will consist of four prizes amounting to QR800,000 – two prizes valued at QR200,000 each for Eid Al Fitr and two similarly valued for Eid Al Adha.

Quarterly prizes will include twenty awards totaling QR2m, with five prizes worth QR100,000 each given at the end of every quarter.

Monthly prizes will offer an impressive 240 rewards, with thirty awarded at the end of each month, each valued at QR5,000.