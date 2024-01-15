QC, Czechtrade Review Enhancing Trade Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber Acting General Manager Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak Al Mansori met yesterday January 14 with Radomil Dolezal, the CEO of the Czech Trade Promotion Agency (CzechTrade). The meeting took place at the Chamber's venue in the presence of Michal Sontodinomo, the Director of CzechTrade Qatar.

The meeting touched on means to enhance trade and investment cooperation between both countries, and ways to strengthen cooperation between Qatari companies and their counterparts from Czech Republic.

Speaking at the meeting, Ali Al Mansori praised the close relations between both countries, noting that their trade volume reached QR666m in 2022, reflecting a 10 percent increase compared to the previous year.

He highlighted that the two countries' trade exchange is still below expectations, emphasizing the importance of strengthening cooperation between the private sectors on both sides to enhance their trade ties.

This is particularly crucial given the strong desire from both sides to expand cooperation across various fields.

Al Mansori also underscored the significance of exchanging business visits, as they enable both sides to learn about the investment climate and opportunities and explore potential partnerships and collaborations.

He affirmed the Chamber's welcome and support for boosting cooperation between Qatari and Czech companies, aiming to forge active partnerships and commercial alliances that offer substantial benefits to both countries' economies.

In turn, Radomil Dolezal affirmed his country's interest in enhancing economic and commercial cooperation with Qatar. He mentioned the inauguration of CzechTrade office in Qatar last year, emphasizing his country's keenness to develop cooperation fields with Qatar.