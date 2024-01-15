Al Abdulghani Motors Organises Exclusive Event For Toyota GR Sports Car Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Abdulghani Motors has organised an exclusive event for Toyota GR sports cars, Gazoo Racing (GR) celebrating the spirit of motorsports with proud owners of the Toyota GR Supra and GR 86 models.

The event was held recently at the Qatar Racing Club and featured several activities with the Toyota GR models. The event was overseen by the presence of managers and employees of Al Abdulghani Motors, as well as General Manager of the Regional Office of Toyota Motor Corporation in the Middle East Ismail Yegan.

The event provided an opportunity for media representatives, customers, and sports car enthusiasts to communicate and exchange knowledge. The presence of the Toyota Regional Office reflects the importance of this event and the shared vision of enriching motorsport and promoting safe and enjoyable driving in cooperation with our partners in the Qatar Racing Club.

The event included a time attack using the drifting area in QRC, featuring four Toyota GR models: the Supra, 86, Corolla, and Yaris. Professional drivers invited guests to the passenger seat to experience pushing GR models to their limits on the track. Toyota Gazoo Racing team continues to make strides in the world of motorsports, and events like these serve as a testament to AAM's commitment to make mobility more enriching for all.

CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani said:“the concept behind this event is to cater to the desire that many of us have for owning or driving a sports car. The event aims to provide a platform for sports car enthusiasts to indulge in their passion by showcasing the newest sports models and providing a fun and safe driving experience.”

Participants during the event.

Head of Motor Sports and Special Projects at AAM Firas Mufti explained:“Toyota's mission to achieve carbon neutrality by making ever better cars through motorsports. motorsports are a way for us to produce happiness for our customers and our local community.”

The Toyota GR Supra is a high-performance sports car that continues the legacy of the iconic Supra line. This coupe combines striking design with exhilarating driving dynamics. Its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine delivers approximately 382 horsepower, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. With a rear-wheel-drive configuration, the Supra can accelerate from 0 to 60 KM in around 3.9 seconds, offering enthusiasts a thrilling driving experience.

The Toyota 86 GR, a successor to the beloved GT86, is designed for pure driving pleasure. Its 2.4-liter naturally aspirated flat-4 engine produces an estimated 228 horsepower. The rear-wheel-drive 86 GR can achieve 0-60 KM acceleration in around 6.1 seconds.

The Toyota GR Corolla marks the introduction of performance-oriented excellence to the Corolla lineup. Powering the GR Corolla is a revolutionary 3-cylinder, turbocharged engine 1.6-liter that features a single-scroll ball-bearing turbo to deliver an astounding 300 horsepower.

The Toyota GR Yaris is a rally-inspired hot hatch born from Toyota's World Rally Championship (WRC) experience. Powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-3 engine delivering approximately 261 horsepower, and featuring all-wheel drive, this compact powerhouse comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.