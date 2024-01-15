QCA To Hold 1St Jestate Youth Chess Festival In February

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chess Association (QCA) announced its collaboration with Jestate to hold the 1st edition of Jestate Youth Chess Festival at the QCA Training Center in Madinat Khalifa North from February 1-3.

The three-day festival is an initiative geared towards developing the community through sport, and comes as part of company social responsibility. Organised in collaboration with QCA, it is aimed at nurturing and sustaining the interest and passion of young chess enthusiasts in the community.

“We believe the tournament will create a meaningful impact on our young chess players who are also getting a chance to achieving world rating,” stated Jestate.

Welcoming the event, QCA President Mohammed Al Mudahka said:“We are happy to collaborate with Jestate for the tournament which will provide the youth of chess community the chance to enhance their competitive skills further and also to bring the best of chess minds together. The QCA is sure that the event will receive a huge response from the chess fraternity and fans alike.”

The festival will be played over the weekend for five categories - U8 and U10 rapid, U12 and U16 Rapid, and U18 Classical FIDE Rated Tournament. All winners will be awarded on the final day.

Special trophies and gifts will be awarded to all the winners.