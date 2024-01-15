PSG's Lee Kang-In Scores Twice In South Korea's Win Against Bahrain In AFC Asian Cup Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 AP

Al-Rayyan, Qatar: Two goals from Paris Saint-Germain winger Lee Kang-in helped South Korea to a 3-1 win against Bahrain in the Asian Cup on Monday.

With the Group E game tied at 1-1 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Lee took control with two moments of individual brilliance.



Lebanon undeterred by opening defeat against hosts Qatar

UAE down Hong Kong for winning start at Asian Cup Dominant Iran outclass Palestine 4-1 to begin campaign in style

Read Also

He gave South Korea a 2-1 lead in the 56th-minute with a left-footed shot from around 30 yards (meters) to beat Bahrain goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfallah.

He was equally clinical as he scored his second goal 12 minutes later when showing sharp footwork and curling the ball into the bottom corner.

Hwang In-beom had given South Korea a first half lead with a goal in the 38th, but Bahrain equalized six minutes after the break through Abdullah Al Hashash.

