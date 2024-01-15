PSG's Lee Kang-In Scores Twice In South Korea's Win Against Bahrain In AFC Asian Cup Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
#Asian Cup Qatar 2023 AP
Al-Rayyan, Qatar: Two goals from Paris Saint-Germain winger Lee Kang-in helped South Korea to a 3-1 win against Bahrain in the Asian Cup on Monday.
With the Group E game tied at 1-1 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Lee took control with two moments of individual brilliance.
Read Also
Lebanon undeterred by opening defeat against hosts Qatar UAE down Hong Kong for winning start at Asian Cup Dominant Iran outclass Palestine 4-1 to begin campaign in style
He gave South Korea a 2-1 lead in the 56th-minute with a left-footed shot from around 30 yards (meters) to beat Bahrain goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfallah.
He was equally clinical as he scored his second goal 12 minutes later when showing sharp footwork and curling the ball into the bottom corner.
Hwang In-beom had given South Korea a first half lead with a goal in the 38th, but Bahrain equalized six minutes after the break through Abdullah Al Hashash.
MENAFN15012024000063011010ID1107723381
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.