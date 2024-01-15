Tobacco-Free Stadiums During AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee (LOC), in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health, has announced the implementation of tobacco and smoking prevention measures at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 stadiums to promote a healthy environment.

As part of the policy, fans and participating teams will get to experience a tobacco-free tournament, as smoking will not be allowed inside the stadiums.

Designated smoking areas will be allocated in open areas outside the stadiums.

Jassim Al Jaidah, LOC Sustainability Communication & Stakeholder Manager, said: "Ensuring a tobacco-free environment is part of our commitment towards organising a sustainable and healthy tournament. We are pleased to collaborate with the Ministry of Public Health to implement strict measures that prohibit smoking inside stadiums, ensuring that all fans can enjoy the matches.”

Inspectors from the Ministry of Public Health will monitor and supervise the no-smoking policy during all matches.

The initiative also aims to increase fan awareness of the dangers of tobacco, with informative signs placed throughout the venues.

Qatar is hosting the AFC Asian Cup for a record third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011. Twenty-four of the continent's best teams will compete for the continent's most prestigious football title. A total of 51 matches will be played across nine stadiums, with the final set for February 10, 2024.

For more information about the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, visit the official website of Asian Cup 2023