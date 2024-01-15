Education Excellence Award 2024 Names 60 Winners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The organizing committee of the Education Excellence Award 2024 released on Monday the full list of winners in its nine categories.

CEO of the Award Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi said the 60 winners, chosen from a shortlist of 246 nominees, would be honored in the closing ceremony due on March 4, 2024.

Al Mohannadi hailed the Award as an indication of the State of Qatar's high-quality educational system and the excellent opportunities it offers to enable individuals to invest their potential and abilities to achieve their ambitions and achievements, which is the essence of the human development pillar in Qatar National Vision 2030.

The winners list will be available on the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE)'s official social media channels, she added.

Highlighting innovations by students, teachers, and other distinguished people across Qatar's schools, the Award strongly stimulates innovation and academic excellence and celebrates scientific and research achievements. It also demonstrates Qatar's commitment to scientific and academic excellence standards, particularly in areas that serve the national development.