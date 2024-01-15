Graybar Donates $100,000 To Junior Achievement Of Greater St. Louis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Donation to support education of students about careers in the skilled trades

Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced it is making a $100,000 donation to Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis as a sponsor of JA Trades – a new program designed to educate students about careers in the skilled trades.

"Graybar has supported Junior Achievement for many years through volunteering, board representation and financial support," said Lori Jacob, President & CEO of Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis. "We are thrilled that Graybar added sponsorship of JA Trades along with their valuable input and advice on the student experience."

JA Trades

is a 9,000 square-foot traveling exhibit for middle and high school students across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. It will feature hands-on experiences along with augmented and virtual reality where students can discover how the skilled trades might align with their career interests.

"As a distributor that serves the construction industry, Graybar recognizes the challenges our customers face in finding skilled workers," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "Sponsoring JA Trades is one way we can help. We are excited to be part of this innovative new program that encourages students to explore career opportunities in the trades."

Investing in the next generation is a priority for Graybar. In addition to supporting educational programs through industry trade organizations, the company offers its own scholarship program for students entering the construction trades. Each year, the Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship provides eligible students with financial support for a community college, apprenticeship program or a technical/trade/vocational school program focused on the construction trades. Students can apply for the Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship until April 15, 2024.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 325 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

