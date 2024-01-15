Turkey Skips WEF Over Middle East Stance

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) class="lead-text" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB">Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked his country's officials to skip the World Economic Forum in Davos this week over its organisers' stance on Israel's war against Hamas, according to people familiar with the matter.



This content was published on January 15, 2024 - 13:52 January 15, 2024 - 13:52 Bloomberg

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek was planning to attend the annual gathering of political and business leaders until Erdogan - who's criticised Israel's conduct of its war in Gaza - stopped him from going, the people said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.